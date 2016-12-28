China plans probes to far side, poles of Moon

|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (XNA) Dec 28, 2016
China is planning missions to explore the far side of the Moon and to send robots to explore both lunar poles.
Plans to send astronauts to the Moon are also being discussed, according to Wu Yanhua, vice director of the China National Space Administration.
Wu told a press conference on Tuesday that work on the Chang'e-5 lunar mission, scheduled to make a soft landing on the Moon and return to Earth by the end of next year, is proceeding smoothly.
Asked about private capital in the space industry, Wu said commercial space projects are open to private investment, including foreign capital.
At least three enterprises, with diverse ownership or private, are involved in research and development for commercial rockets, and China is open-minded about issues such as commercial launch sites and telemetry.
There are very few restrictions in the space industry for foreign investment, Wu said, with a wide range of sectors from satellite research and production to commercial applications of spin-off service and products open.
Source: Xinhua News Agency
