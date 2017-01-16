Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Moon News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MOON DAILY
Eugene Cernan, last man to walk on moon, dead at 82
 By Margaret DONALDSON
 Washington (AFP) Jan 16, 2017


US astronaut Eugene Cernan, the last man to set foot on the moon, died Monday at age 82, NASA and his family announced.

Cernan was the spacecraft commander of Apollo 17 -- his third space flight and the last scheduled US manned mission to the moon -- in December 1972.

"We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon," the US space agency said on Twitter.

According to a family statement released by NASA, Cernan, a retired naval officer, died following ongoing health issues.

"It is with very deep sadness that we share the loss of our beloved husband and father," the family said.

"Our family is heartbroken, of course, and we truly appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers. Gene, as he was known by so many, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend," the statement added.

"Even at the age of 82, Gene was passionate about sharing his desire to see the continued human exploration of space and encouraged our nation's leaders and young people to not let him remain the last man to walk on the moon."

- 'Ad Astra' -

The space community quickly took to Twitter to pay tribute to Cernan and honor his legacy.

"Saddened by the loss of pioneer, fellow naval aviator, astronaut and friend Gene Cernan #RIP #lastmanonthemoon," said retired American astronaut Scott Kelly.

"Ad Astra, Gene," tweeted NASA's Kennedy Space Center, using a Latin phrase meaning "to the stars."

"We mourn the loss of our friend Gene Cernan, the Last Man on the Moon and a hero for the ages," said the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. "Godspeed the Commander of Apollo 17."

On what would be the last manned mission to the lunar surface, Cernan's second to the moon, the crew captured the iconic image of a full view of the planet Earth dubbed "Blue Marble."

"Everything's three dimension when you look back at the Earth in all its splendor, in all its glory, multicolors of the blues of the oceans and whites of the snow and the clouds," the astronaut said of his final mission, in a 2007 interview with NASA.

The footprints Cernan left on the moon's surface remain visible more than four decades later.

"I'd just like to record that America's challenge of today has forged man's destiny of tomorrow," he said as he left the moon for the final time.

- 'Bold ambitions' -

Born in Chicago in 1934, Cernan received a degree in electrical engineering from Indiana's Purdue University in 1956.

He went on to earn a master's degree in aeronautical engineering from the US Naval Postgraduate School in California.

Cernan was one of a class of 14 astronauts chosen to join NASA in 1963, and went on to serve on both Gemini and Apollo missions.

He has spent 566 hours and 15 minutes in space -- logging more than 73 hours on the moon's surface.

Cernan retired from the Navy and NASA in 1976. He later entered the private business sector and provided television commentary during early space shuttle flights.

"The Last Man on the Moon" -- a documentary about his life -- was released in 2016.

The moonwalker's death comes one month after that of another space legend -- John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth.

In December, Glenn was the last of the first seven US astronauts who led the nascent 1959 US space program to pass away.

Cernan's death marks the latest from a generation of space pioneers whose ranks are dwindling.

"Truly, America has lost a patriot and pioneer who helped shape our country's bold ambitions to do things that humankind has never before achieved," said NASA administrator Charles Bolden of Cernan's death.

Cernan is survived by his wife Jan, one daughter, two step-daughters and nine grandchildren, the family said.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MOON DAILY
New map of the Moon under creation in China
 Changchun (XNA) Jan 10, 2017
 Chinese scientists are drawing a 1:2.5 million scale geological map of the Moon. Ouyang Ziyuan, first chief scientist of China's lunar exploration program, said five universities and research institutes have set standards for digital mapping and drawing of the Moon's geological structure. A sketch version of the map, 4.36 meters by 2.2 meters, will be finished by 2018, and released b ... read more

MOON DAILY
HI-SEAS Mission V crew preparing to enter Mars simulation habitat

 New Year yields interesting bright soil for Opportunity rover

 Hues in a Crater Slope

 3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps
MOON DAILY
Huygens: 'Ground Truth' From an Alien Moon

 NASA image showcases Saturn's sun-soaked north pole

 Cassini offers a crash course in ring world orbital mechanics

 Saturn's bulging core implies moons younger than thought
MOON DAILY
How a moon slows the decay of Pluto's atmosphere

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope

 Flying observatory makes observations of Jupiter previously only possible from space

 York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto
MOON DAILY
French, US astronauts install batteries outside space station

 'Hidden Figures' soars in second week atop box office

 The dust never settles on the Space Station

 Real time imaging and transcriptome analysis of medaka aboard space station
MOON DAILY
Zeroing in on the true nature of fluids within nanocapillaries

 Nano-chimneys can cool circuits

 The researchers created a tiny laser using nanoparticles

 Nanoscale 'conversations' create complex, multi-layered structures
MOON DAILY
Next Cygnus Mission to Station Set for March

 Ruptured oxidant tank likely cause of Progress accident

 ISRO set to increase vehicle capacity to accommodate more space launches

 SpaceX launches, lands rocket for first time since Sept blast
MOON DAILY
China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office
MOON DAILY
York Space Systems signs Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

 Artisan 3D radar completes sea trials

 Airbus supplying multi-mode radar for Coast Guard cutter

 Patent Awarded to Design and 3D Print Rocket Fuel



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement