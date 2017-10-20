Human presence in Lunar orbit one step closer with successful RS-25 engine test

|
|
by Staff Writers
Stennis Space Center MS (SPX) Oct 20, 2017
Aerojet Rocketdyne has test-fired its RS-25 engine, E2063, for 500 seconds at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. This is the second RS-25 engine Aerojet Rocketdyne has tested for NASA's second Exploration Mission (EM-2).
EM-2 will be the first mission to launch astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft with the Exploration Upper Stage (EUS) on top of the Space Launch System (SLS).
"This is an exciting time in human spaceflight as we move beyond low Earth orbit and into deep space," said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake. "SLS and Orion play critical roles in establishing NASA's proposed deep space gateway and returning humans to the vicinity of the Moon."
Each SLS rocket is powered by four RS-25 engines located at the bottom of the core stage along with two solid rocket motors. The RS-25 engines fire nonstop for 8.5 minutes and provide more than two million pounds of thrust.
Aerojet Rocketdyne assembled engine E2063 in 2015, making it the newest of the 16 flight engines Aerojet Rocketdyne has in inventory at its facility located at Stennis Space Center.
"Earlier this month we completed work on all four engines required for Exploration Mission-1 and we are now well on our way to getting the four engines needed for EM-2 ready to go," added RS-25 Program Director Dan Adamski.
"You can really start to feel the excitement as flight hardware is coming together across the country for both SLS and Orion."
For EM-2, Aerojet Rocketdyne is also under contract to provide four RL10 engines for the EUS, propulsion elements for the Orion spacecraft and building and testing a high-powered electric propulsion system that could be used for a future 50-kilowatt power and propulsion element.
"Aerojet Rocketdyne's broad range of chemical and electric propulsion solutions will help NASA expand the frontier of human exploration," added Drake.
Las Vegas, NV (SPX) Oct 19, 2017
Bigelow Aerospace and United Launch Alliance (ULA) are working together to launch a B330 expandable module on ULA's Vulcan launch vehicle. The launch would place a B330 outfitted module in Low Lunar Orbit by the end of 2022 to serve as a lunar depot. "We are excited to work with ULA on this lunar depot project," said Robert Bigelow, president of Bigelow Aerospace. "Our lunar depot pl ... read more
Related Links
Aerojet Rocketdyne
Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement