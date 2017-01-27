Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Moon News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MOON DAILY
India, Israel among five teams fighting for first private Moon landing
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 27, 2017


The Lunar X website describes the space race as "an unprecedented competition to challenge and inspire engineers, entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world to develop low-cost methods of robotic space exploration."

Google and nonprofit company X Prize announced Wednesday that out of 33 original teams, five have secured launch contracts to send spacecraft to the moon. Teams must launch their spacecraft no later than December 31, 2017, to be in the running to win the $20-million Google Lunar X Prize.

After arriving successfully on the surface of the moon, landers deployed from spacecraft sent by SpaceIL, Team Indus, Moon Express, Hakuto, and Synergy Moon must traverse 1,640 feet of lunar terrain and send video and images back to Earth.

There is a $5 million prize for the runner up, and another $5 million will be awarded for noteworthy achievements, like finding evidence of water, or traveling more than three miles on the surface.

Israel's SpaceIL team is funded by a US casino tycoon, while India's Team Indus receives support from the Indian Space Research Organization.

The spacecraft must also carry a payload containing a data disk and a commemorative plaque, and be able to transmit up to one hundred kilobytes of data from the surface to the orbital craft, which then must transmit that information back to Earth. No more than 10 percent of the mission cost can come from government funding.

The Lunar X website describes the space race as "an unprecedented competition to challenge and inspire engineers, entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world to develop low-cost methods of robotic space exploration."

"The Moon is not only our nearest neighbor in space, it is our gateway to the rest of the universe. The Moon provides fascinating opportunities for expanding exploration throughout our solar system and offers exciting possibilities for discovery in the fields of science, technology, resource detection and utilization, and human habitation," the site reads.

Source: Sputnik News


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 X Prize
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MOON DAILY
China schedules Chang'e-5 lunar probe launch
 Beijing (XNA) Jan 24, 2017
 China plans to launch the Chang'e-5 lunar probe at the end of November this year, from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province, aboard the heavy-lift carrier rocket Long March-5. The mission will be China's first automated moon surface sampling, first moon take-off, first unmanned docking in a lunar orbit about 380,000 km from earth, and first return flight in ... read more

MOON DAILY
Long Eclipse Avoidance Manoeuvres Performed Successfully on MOM Spacecraft

 Commercial Crew's Role in Path to Mars

 Similar-Looking Ridges on Mars Have Diverse Origins

 Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars
MOON DAILY
Cassini captures stunning view of Saturn moon Daphnis

 Catching Cassini's call

 Huygens: 'Ground Truth' From an Alien Moon

 NASA image showcases Saturn's sun-soaked north pole
MOON DAILY
Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope
MOON DAILY
Scientists and students tackle omics at NASA workshop

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington

 Airbus delivers propulsion test module for the Orion programme to NASA

 NASA to rely on Soyuz for ISS missions until 2019
MOON DAILY
NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms

 Nanocavity and atomically thin materials advance tech for chip-scale light sources

 Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes at the nanoscale

 New low-cost technique converts bulk alloys to oxide nanowires
MOON DAILY
Airbus Safran Launchers in 2016: we keep our promises

 ULA and team launches US military spy satellite

 India Defers Much-Awaited Heaviest Rocket Launch

 When One launch is not enough: SpaceX Return To Flight
MOON DAILY
China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016
MOON DAILY
NanoSpace receives commercial order to supply components to TURKSAT 6A

 First European-built all-electric satellite EUTELSAT 172B getting ready to fly

 NSC to deliver virtual training gear to British army

 Metallic hydrogen, once theory, becomes reality



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement