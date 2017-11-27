Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Moon News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MOON DAILY
Japan signals growing support for Deep Space Gateway concept
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo, Japan (Sputnik) Nov 27, 2017


The G8 in Space will continue...

The Land of the Rising Sun hopes to be able to put its astronauts on the moon sometime during the 2020s as part of an international program to build a space station in the moon's orbit, local Iomiuri newspapers reported, citing sources in the government.

Tokyo believes that contributing to the multinational mission and sharing Japanese technology in water and air purification and to protecting astronauts from radiation will land it a spot at the station, from where it could eventually put an astronaut on the moon and boost Japan's status as a space power.

NASA, together with other leading space agencies, is going to launch the construction of a modular station orbiting the moon sometime in the early 2020s as part of an ambitious project of sending astronauts beyond the International Space Station, Iomiuri wrote.

If the leading space agencies of Europe, Canada, Russia and Japan, now working together at the International Space Station, join the Deep Space Gateway program in exchange for contributing their space modules and transport ships, they could be able to send their astronauts to the future station in the moon's orbit.

NASA, for its part, is offerings to make the outpost available for training future expeditions to the moon's surface.

Space agencies are also mulling the idea of building a landing module to shuttle between the station and the moon.

Source: Sputnik News

MOON DAILY
Moon's crust underwent resurfacing after forming from magma ocean
 Austin TX (SPX) Nov 22, 2017
 The Earth's Moon had a rough start in life. Formed from a chunk of the Earth that was lopped off during a planetary collision, it spent its early years covered by a roiling global ocean of molten magma before cooling and forming the serene surface we know today. A research team led by The University of Texas at Austin Jackson School of Geosciences took to the lab to recreate the magmatic m ... read more
Related Links
 JAXA
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MOON DAILY
Gadgets for Mars

 Ice shapes the landslide landscape on Mars

 Previous evidence of water on Mars now identified as grainflows

 Winds Blow Dust off the Solar Panels Improving Energy Levels
MOON DAILY
Cassini Image Mosaic: A Farewell to Saturn

 Unexpected atmospheric vortex behavior on Saturn's moon Titan

 Unique atmospheric chemistry explains cold vortex on Saturn's moon Titan

 Heating ocean moon Enceladus for billions of years
MOON DAILY
Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target
MOON DAILY
Does the Outer Space Treaty at 50 need a rethink

 NASA to send critical science, instruments to Space Station

 New motion sensors major step towards cheaper wearable technology

 Can a magnetic sail slow down an interstellar probe
MOON DAILY
Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects

 Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors

 Promising sensors for submarines, mines and spacecraft
MOON DAILY
Flat-Earther's self-launch plan hits a snag

 Aerojet Rocketdyne supports ULA Delta II launch of JPSS-1

 Old Rivals India, China Nurture New Rivalry in Satellite Launch Business

 NASA launches next-generation weather satellite
MOON DAILY
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
MOON DAILY
Booming life for 'PUBG' death-match computer game

 3rd SES bids farewell to ANGELS satellite

 New way to write magnetic info could pave the way for hardware neural networks

 Borophene shines alone as 2-D plasmonic material



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement