Japanese Space Agency Proposes Plan to Send Astronauts to Moon

by Staff Writers
Tokyo (Sputnik) Jun 29, 2017
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) proposed a plan on Wednesday to send the country's astronauts to the Moon after 2025, local media reported.
According to the NHK broadcaster, the JAXA proposed the plan to the panel of the country's Science Ministry responsible for discussion of Tokyo's efforts in the issues of space exploration.
The news outlet added that the JAXA's proposal did not focus on development of the lunar expedition project on its own, because of huge costs, but aimed at cooperation with other nations that would allow Tokyo to send its astronauts to the Earth's natural satellite as part of multinational project.
The first manned lunar landing took place on July 20, 1969 and the last one was in 1972.
related report
Russia's Lavochkin Research and Production Association is ready to work with China on designing lunar exploration missions, including orbital and return ones, Sergei Lemeshevsky, the Russian company's director general, told Sputnik on Thursday.
Xu Yansong, the head of the International Cooperation Department of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), said on Wednesday that China and Russia were in talks on lunar exploration cooperation, because China's Chang'e-4, Chang'e-5, Chang'e-6 missions were quite similar to Russia's Luna-26, Luna-27, Luna-28.
"Variants of cooperation on spacecraft Luna-Resurs (Luna 26/27) and Luna-Grunt (Luna-29) actually exist, we are ready to discuss the variants of mutual cooperation," Lemeshevsky said.
The head of the Russian company noted that the firm was working closely with the European Space Agency (ESA) on Luna-Glob (Luna-25), which is supposed to launch in 2019 and to perfect soft-landing technologies.
"At the moment, the cooperation with China on Luna-Glob is not very likely because we have already made a great progress [with the ESA], a new partner would require augmenting the spacecraft, which may delay the launch deadlines," Lemeshevsky said.
Chinese Lunar exploration program includes three stages, beginning with orbital missions (Chang'e-1, Chang'e-2), followed by soft landers and rovers (Chang'e-3, Chang'e-4) and concluding with a return mission (Chang'e-5, Chang'e-6).
Russian program includes the launch of lunar orbiter Luna-26 in 2020, to do remote research, while Luna-27 lander mission is planned for 2021.
Luna-29 sample return mission is planned for 2024.
Source: Sputnik News
