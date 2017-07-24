Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Moon News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MOON DAILY
Moon could be wetter than thought, say scientists
 By Laurence COUSTAL
 Paris (AFP) July 24, 2017


The Moon, long thought to be a dry, inhospitable orb, hosts surprisingly large sub-surface water reserves, which one day may quench the thirst of lunar explorers from Earth, scientists said Monday.

"We found the signature of the lunar interior water globally using satellite data," Shuai Li, co-author of a study by scientists at Brown University in the United States, told AFP.

"Such water can be used as in situ resources for future exploration," said Li, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Hawaii and Brown Ph.D graduate.

Li noted scientists had believed the Moon to be "bone dry" until about a decade ago, when scientists found evidence of water -- an essential ingredient for life -- in pebble-like beads brought back by Apollo missions.

The Brown findings show numerous volcanic deposits distributed across the surface of the Moon contain "unusually high amounts of trapped water" compared with surrounding terrain.

They say discovery of water in the ancient deposits, which are believed to consist of glass beads formed by the explosive eruption of magma from beneath the Moon's surface, boosts the idea that the lunar mantle is surprisingly water-rich.

"The key question is whether those Apollo samples represent the bulk conditions of the lunar interior or instead represent unusual or perhaps anomalous water-rich regions within an otherwise 'dry' mantle," said Ralph Milliken, lead author of the new research, published in the Nature Geoscience journal on Monday.

"The distribution of these water-rich deposits is the key thing," Milliken said. "They're spread across the surface, which tells us that the water found in the Apollo samples isn't a one-off," he added.

"By looking at the orbital data, we can examine the large pyroclastic deposits on the Moon that were never sampled by the Apollo or (Soviet) Luna missions," said the associate professor at Brown's Department of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Sciences.

"The fact that nearly all of them exhibit signatures of water suggests that the Apollo samples are not anomalous, so it may be that the bulk interior of the Moon is wet."

Scientists believe the Moon formed from debris left behind after an object about the size of Mars slammed into the Earth early in solar system history.

They had assumed it was unlikely that any of the hydrogen needed to form water could have survived the heat of that impact.

"The growing evidence for water inside the Moon suggests that water did somehow survive, or that it was brought in shortly after the impact by asteroids or comets before the Moon had completely solidified," said Li.

The volcanic beads contain only tiny amounts of water but the deposits are large and the water could potentially be extracted.

"Other studies have suggested the presence of water ice in shadowed regions at the lunar poles, but the pyroclastic deposits are at locations that may be easier to access," said Li.

"Anything that helps save future lunar explorers from having to bring lots of water from home is a big step forward, and our results suggest a new alternative."

MOON DAILY
Neil Armstrong moon bag sells for $1.8mn in New York
 New York (AFP) July 20, 2017
 A bag Neil Armstrong used to collect the first ever samples of the moon - which was once nearly thrown out with the trash - sold at auction Thursday for $1.8 million, Sotheby's said. The outer decontamination bag, which was flown to the moon on Apollo 11 and still carries traces of moon dust and small rock, was sold on the 48th anniversary of the first moon landing in 1969. Auctioneer ... read more
Related Links
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MOON DAILY
Panorama Above 'Perseverance Valley'

 Sol 1756: Closing time

 Hubble sees Martian moon orbiting the Red Planet

 Space Race: NASA Faces Competition From SpaceX For First Mars Mission
MOON DAILY
Titan's calm lakes offer space probes a smooth landing

 Methanol Points to Evolving Story of Enceladus's Plumes

 In a Cosmic Hit-and-Run, Icy Saturn Moon May Have Flipped

 Cassini Finds Saturn Moon May Have Tipped Over
MOON DAILY
NASA's New Horizons Team Strikes Gold in Argentina

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis
MOON DAILY
In Gulf of Mexico, NASA Evaluates How Crew Will Exit Orion

 Space Tourist From Asian Country to Travel to ISS in 2019

 NASA Awards Mission Systems Operations Contract

 ULA to launch Dream Chaser for cargo runs to ISS for Sierra Nevada
MOON DAILY
Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?

 Nanostructures taste the rainbow
MOON DAILY
Elon Musk says successful maiden flight for Falcon Heavy unlikely

 Russia to Supply Largest Ever Number of Space Rocket Engines to US This Year

 ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 Aerojet Rocketdyne tests Advanced Electric Propulsion System
MOON DAILY
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
MOON DAILY
Semiliquid chains pulled out of a sea of microparticles

 Strengthening 3-D printed parts for real-world use

 Cleanup Time: Russia Launches Satellite to Remove Space Junk from Orbit

 A plastic planet



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement