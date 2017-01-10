New map of the Moon under creation in China

|
|
|
by Staff Writers
Changchun (XNA) Jan 10, 2017
Chinese scientists are drawing a 1:2.5 million scale geological map of the Moon.
Ouyang Ziyuan, first chief scientist of China's lunar exploration program, said five universities and research institutes have set standards for digital mapping and drawing of the Moon's geological structure.
A sketch version of the map, 4.36 meters by 2.2 meters, will be finished by 2018, and released by 2020.
The map will provide information on geology, structure and rock types and will reflect the timeline of the Moon's evolution.
Chen Shengbo, a geologist with Jilin University in northeast China's Jilin Province, and his team are responsible for drawing the lunar structure outline, just one part of the work. He said the map would clearly show lunar geography such as geographic fractures and the size, appearance, and the structure of craters.
Chen said mapping depends on data and images sent by circumlunar satellites from home and abroad. Lunar map making is not like drawing a map of the Earth, where scientists can go to the scene in person if they are not sure of their information.
China's satellites have captured global images of the Moon, which contribute to the precision of lunar maps.
Source: Xinhua News Agency
Related Links
China National Space Administration
Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement