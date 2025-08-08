China advances crewed lunar mission with lander landing and takeoff trial

The spacecraft, called Lanyueeart - meaning embracing the mooneart - is composed of a landing module and a propulsion module. It is purpose-built for ferrying two astronauts between lunar orbit and the surface while transporting a rover and scientific instruments.
Once on the moon, Lanyue will act as a life-support hub, power source, and communications and data center, enabling extended surface stays and operations for its crew.
The agency emphasized the trial's complexity, citing extended timelines and significant technical challenges. Officials described the achievement as a breakthrough in spacecraft design and technology for China's crewed lunar initiatives.
China plans to place astronauts on the lunar surface before 2030 to carry out scientific research and exploration.
