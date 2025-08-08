Moon News
 China advances crewed lunar mission with lander landing and takeoff trial
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Aug 08, 2025

China has successfully carried out its first integrated landing and takeoff trial of a crewed lunar lander, marking a milestone in its manned lunar exploration program. The test took place Wednesday at a facility in Huailai county, Hebei province, the China Manned Space Agency confirmed Thursday.

The spacecraft, called Lanyueeart - meaning embracing the mooneart - is composed of a landing module and a propulsion module. It is purpose-built for ferrying two astronauts between lunar orbit and the surface while transporting a rover and scientific instruments.

Once on the moon, Lanyue will act as a life-support hub, power source, and communications and data center, enabling extended surface stays and operations for its crew.

The agency emphasized the trial's complexity, citing extended timelines and significant technical challenges. Officials described the achievement as a breakthrough in spacecraft design and technology for China's crewed lunar initiatives.

China plans to place astronauts on the lunar surface before 2030 to carry out scientific research and exploration.

