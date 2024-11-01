Moon News
MOON DAILY
 Congress warned that the U.S. faces a new space race with China
illustration only

Congress warned that the U.S. faces a new space race with China

by Bridget Erin Craig
 Washington DC (UPI) Dec 4, 2025

The United States has entered a consequential new era of competition with China in space - one that lawmakers said will shape global power, economic security and military advantage for generations.

House Science, Space and Technology Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee Chairman Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla., posed the issue during a hearing Thursday as a question for the future.

"Will humanity carry forward the American values of economic and political freedom, or those of the Chinese Communist Party? For generations the United States led humanity into space with unmatched ingenuity and without a true rival," Haridopolos asked.

During the hearing, witnesses warned of China's expanding space program. Members of both parties cast the moment as a "defining challenge," arguing that U.S. leadership in space is at risk as Beijing accelerates its push for dominance.

According to Dean Cheng, senior fellow at The Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, "From the [Chinese Communist Party's] perspective, space contributes to all aspects of comprehensive national power - military, economic, diplomatic, political, scientific and technological, even cultural."

Committee leaders said China is executing a long-term, whole-of-government strategy to surpass the United States across civil, commercial and military space capabilities. They pointed to Beijing's plans to land astronauts on the moon by 2030, establish a lunar research base by 2035 and return Mars samples years ahead of NASA.

China has already accomplished a number of historic firsts, including landing and collecting samples from the far side of the moon.

"China has maintained a continuous human presence on its own space station since 2021 where their astronauts serve in six month rotations. In the coming years, China intends to deploy its own space based Internet service and expand its global alternative to GPS [global positioning system]," Haridopolos said.

Lawmakers framed the stakes in stark terms, comparing today's competition to the 20th-century space race and even centuries-long rivalries between global powers.

According to Haridopolos, China seeks not just to match the United States, but "to out pace, out maneuver and ultimately defeat our nation."

Ranking members echoed that assessment, noting that China's space advances are tightly linked to national pride, geopolitical signaling and military advantage.

"The threat to American space systems is not simply anti-satellite weapons, but also jamming and cyber attacks," Cheng said.

Along with the other witnesses Cheng highlighted China's growing arsenal of counterspace weapons, precision navigation systems and technologies such as in-orbit refueling and satellite capture. These capabilities are directly linked to strengthening the People's Liberation Army.

The witnesses reinforced the urgency, describing China's methodical planning, rapid industrial capacity, and fusion of commercial and military space sectors.

"Military-civil fusion is about creating a fused national industrial base that can serve both military and civilian demands," Cheng said.

While China still lags the United States in launch scale, witnesses said, it is closing the gap and leveraging long-term stability and strategic focus. They urged Congress to bolster U.S. science and research investment, strengthen partnerships and fully commit to maintaining American leadership in what they described as a generational contest.

Related Links
 The Potomac Institute for Policy Studies
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MOON DAILY
Astrobotic lunar surface sensor to track cislunar traffic and security
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 04, 2025
 Astrobotic has secured a NASA Small Business Innovation Research Phase I award to develop Clavius-S, a visible-band imaging sensor designed to detect and track spacecraft in low lunar orbit from the Moon's surface in real time. The modular payload can fly on a range of lunar lander missions and will be integrated into future LunaGrid surface power nodes, creating a networked space domain awareness service to monitor objects 1,000 kilometers or more above the Moon. Rising traffic in lunar orbit fro ... read more
MOON DAILY
Martian butterfly crater reveals low angle impact and buried lava history

 Chinese team runs long term Martian dust cycle simulation with GoMars model

 Scientists trace ancient mega watersheds on Mars

 NASA rover hears electric crackles inside Mars dust devils
MOON DAILY
Cassini study reveals organic compounds from Enceladus ocean plume

 Saturn's icy moon may host a stable ocean fit for life, study finds

 Unexpected discovery on Saturn's moon challenges our view on chemistry before life emerged

 Cassini proves complex chemistry in Enceladus ocean
MOON DAILY
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory

 Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
MOON DAILY
NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030

 Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems

 Space station reaches new record with all docking ports in use

 Trump NASA nominee aims to beat China in new Moon race
MOON DAILY
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
MOON DAILY
Space shuttle design study maps path to breakthrough inventions

 UK plasma thruster test positions Pulsar Fusion for larger satellite propulsion

 How Cloud Render Farms Are Powering the Next Generation of Space Visualization and Simulation Workflows

 LandSpace reviews booster loss after Zhuque-3 reusable rocket test
MOON DAILY
China supports private space firms to expand global reach

 Wenchang spaceport hits record cadence with double-digit launches in 2025

 China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap

 Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era
MOON DAILY
Roadmap sets circular economy agenda for space hardware and debris mitigation

 Social Media Audits as a Tool for Stronger Professional Marketing Strategies

 Greece deploys first national ICEYE radar satellites for disaster monitoring

 X-MAT introduces X-FOAM: A game-changing ceramic foam for extreme environments
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.