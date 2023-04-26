Moon News
MOON DAILY
 Fly me to the Moon: Firms lining up lunar landings
Fly me to the Moon: Firms lining up lunar landings
 By Sara HUSSEIN
 Tokyo (AFP) April 26, 2023

Japan's ispace on Wednesday became the latest company to try, and fail, at a historic bid to put a private lunar lander on the Moon.

Only Russia, the United States and China have made the 384,000-kilometre (239,000-mile) journey and landed safely on the Moon's surface.

Here are some of the companies who have made the journey, or plan missions soon:

- SpaceIL -

In February 2019, the 585-kilogram Beresheet lander launched from Earth on a Falcon 9 rocket belonging to Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

The lander was a joint project between Israeli non-profit SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries.

Beresheet, meaning "Genesis" in Hebrew, was carrying an Israeli flag, a time capsule with Israeli historical and cultural data, and various instruments to collect data.

It was described as the world's first spacecraft built in a "non-governmental mission" and successfully reached lunar orbit about six weeks after launch.

But the $100 million mission ended in disappointment in April 2019 when the craft crashed into the lunar surface.

"We are on the Moon, but not in the way we wanted," a staffer was heard saying during a live control room broadcast.

SpaceIL plans to launch Beresheet2 in 2025.

- ispace -

Japanese start-up ispace, like SpaceIL, grew from the Google Lunar XPrize, which in 2010 offered $30 million in awards to encourage scientists and entrepreneurs to dream up low-cost Moon missions.

The prize expired without a winner, but several contestants forged ahead, seeking private funding.

The company sent its Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander into space in December and reached lunar orbit in March.

It was carrying two lunar rovers, one Japanese and one belonging to the United Arab Emirates.

It had been due to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday, but communications were lost after it began its descent and ispace later concluded it had likely crashed.

The company is already developing two further lunar missions, the first of which could launch as soon as next year.

- Intuitive Machines -

Texas-based Intuitive Machines, founded in 2013, aims to launch its Nova-C lander as soon as this June.

The lander will carry five NASA payloads, as well as cargo from private companies, and is intended to gather data on subjects like the effect of space weather on the Moon.

On board will be sculptures by American pop artist Jeff Koons called "Moon Phases" that are intended to be left permanently on the lunar surface.

It will also be equipped with an "EagleCam" that is designed to allow "the first-ever third-person picture of a spacecraft making an extraterrestrial landing" -- in other words, a lunar selfie.

- Astrobotic -

Astrobotic, another one-time Google Lunar XPrize contender, is based in the US city of Pittsburgh and is targeting a Moon landing with its Peregrine lander.

It plans to send the boxy lander -- standing 2.5 metres across and nearly two metres high -- into space on a United Launch Alliance rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Its earliest launch date is currently May 4, a conveniently symbolic date that references the famous Star Wars line: "May the force be with you."

It will be carrying a range of instruments, mementos and payloads from six countries, including a rover developed by students at Carnegie Mellon University and a plate with a copy of the first block of Bitcoin ever mined.

- Further ahead -

Both Intuitive Machines and Astrobotic are part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services -- a programme to hitch rides to the Moon with private companies.

Other participants include Firefly Aerospace, which plans a lunar landing carrying NASA payloads in 2024.

sah/kaf/cwl

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

GOOGLE

Related Links
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MOON DAILY
China lunar samples gifted to Russia, France
 Beijing (XNA) Apr 26, 2023
 China has gifted lunar samples retrieved by the Chang'e 5 mission to Russia and France to boost lunar research, according to the China National Space Administration. The administration announced on Monday that 1.5 grams of lunar samples were presented to Russia during President Vladimir Putin's visit to China in February 2022. In return, Russia gave China a reciprocal amount from the 1970 Soviet Luna 16 mission, during President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow this March. The administration als ... read more
MOON DAILY
Just a Little Scoot: Sols 3814-3816

 Sols 3812-3813: Tiny Sticks Poking Out at Us

 New findings indicate gene-edited rice might survive in Martian soil

 Zhurong Rover finds evidence of water at low latitudes on modern Mars
MOON DAILY
Hubble finds Saturn's rings heating its atmosphere

 How a Saturn moon ejects particles from oceans beneath its surface

 Hubble captures the start of a new spoke season at Saturn
MOON DAILY
Juice's first taste of science from space

 Work continues to deploy Juice RIME antenna

 Icy Moonquakes: Surface Shaking Could Trigger Landslides

 Europe's Jupiter probe launched
MOON DAILY
Voyager will do more science with new power strategy

 Creating new and better drugs with protein crystal growth experiments on the ISS

 Partners extend operation of International Space Station

 How to land on a planet safely
MOON DAILY
MOON DAILY
Falcon Heavy launches massive GEO satellite for Viasat

 SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission

 Conservation groups sue US regulator over SpaceX launches

 A second pair of SES' O3b mPower satellites launched on a SpaceX rocket
MOON DAILY
Final frontier is no longer alien

 China to promote space science progress on five themes

 China to develop satellite constellation for deep space exploration

 China's space missions break new ground
MOON DAILY
Astra announces spacecraft engine contract with Apex

 Heed the reed: thatcher scientist on mission to revive craft

 Deep-learning system explores materials' interiors from the outside

 Researchers 3D print a miniature vacuum pump
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.