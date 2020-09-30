|
Japan aiming to send hopping spacecraft fuelled by lunar water to Moon
by Lilia Dergacheva
Moscow (Sputnik) Sep 30, 2020
The project for a top-notch station, Gateway, is a would-be collaboration with the US, and has already driven the Japanese space agency to apply for hefty government funding - around $2.7 billion yearly for the next 15 years.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has asserted it intends to engage in a lunar exploration mission beginning in the mid-2030s, making use of hydrogen fuel that would be locally produced right on the Moon's surface from water extracted from its vast ice deposits, The Japan Times reported.
Making use of local water and water-derived fuel is expected to cost significantly less than transporting the needed amount of water from Earth. According to JAXA's estimates, 37 tonnes of water will be necessary for a trip to and from the Gateway, a lunar orbit space station that is to be built jointly with the US. Overall, five to seven such missions are planned.
While the station itself is expected to be erected in the 2020s, the lunar south pole, researchers hope, will see a fuel factory built there years later, by around 2035.
JAXA has projected that the fuel will be used in a reusable spacecraft tasked with carrying four astronauts to and from Gateway, and a transport vehicle that can travel up to 1,000 kilometres along the Moon's surface, which has low gravity - a feature that will make the transport vehicle be wheel-less, but rather hop across the land.
The science ministry plans to request a record high 280 billion yen ($2.7 billion) for JAXA in its budget inquiry for the next fiscal year. Over the past ten years, the ministry's annual funds have not exceeded 190 billion yen ($1.8 billion).
Not only the US and Japan have been expressing an intention to dig further for water resources on the Moon. China, which has already landed an unmanned spacecraft on the lunar surface, is planning to send a probe to the Moon later this year to collect soil samples.
Independently, Russian space industry giant Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia has recently created and patented a means to fly cosmonauts to the Moon and back without an expensive new heavy-launch rocket. To land cosmonauts on the Moon and bring them back home, the patented system requires one Soyuz-2.1a rocket and three upgraded Angara A5V rockets.
Russia's State Corporation for Space Activities (Roscosmos) envisions launching a manned flight to the Moon by 2030, according the agency's chief, Dmitriy Rogozin, who recently referred to China as the most likely partner for Russia to create a brand new base on Earth's natural satellite.
Source: RIA Novosti
Simulations give clues to atmospheric loss from Moon's origin
Durham UK (SPX) Sep 30, 2020
Earth could have lost anywhere between 10 and 60 percent of its atmosphere in the collision that is thought to have formed the Moon. New research led by Durham University, UK, shows how the extent of atmospheric loss depends upon the type of giant impact with the Earth. Researchers ran more than 300 supercomputer simulations to study the consequences that different huge collisions have on rocky planets with thin atmospheres. Their findings have led to the development of a new way to pr ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.