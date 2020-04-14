  Moon News  
MOON DAILY
Japan plans to launch micro probe into lunar orbit using solid-fuel rocket
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (Sputnik) Apr 14, 2020

Epsilon is the next-generation solid-fuel rocket that uses cutting-edge technologies for improved operational performance and reduced costs. The vehicle is equipped with an advanced board computer.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is planning to launch a micro explorer to the Moon's orbit using a solid-fuel Epsilon rocket in the first half of the 2020s, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing an informed source.

The use of solid-fuel rockets in space exploration is not common, but compared to liquid propellants, it can make the process easier and cheaper.

Japan is trying to expand its presence in space and take part in lunar exploration by creating a simpler method to send a space probe, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The news outlet noted that past space missions to explore the moon organised by the Soviet Union and the United States used liquid propellant rockets.

Epsilon is the next-generation solid-fuel rocket that uses cutting-edge technologies for improved operational performance and reduced costs. The vehicle is equipped with an advanced board computer.

Source: RIA Novosti


Related Links
 Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


MOON DAILY
Apollo 13's 50th anniversary recalls NASA tragedy turned triumph
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 10, 2020
 The 50th anniversary of Apollo 13's launch on Saturday recalls a NASA tragedy that turned into a triumph of training and innovation. The third attempt to reach the moon ended with a serious explosion on the spacecraft as it neared the celestial body. That set off a series of emergencies on board, including rising carbon dioxide, electrical power shortages and the possibility of being stranded. With teams of experts on the ground making crucial decisions through the horrific experience, t ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MOON DAILY
Mars Helicopter attached to Perseverance Mars rover

 Choosing rocks on Mars to bring to Earth

 NASA's Perseverance Mars rover gets its wheels and air brakes

 Bacteria in rock deep under sea inspire new search for life on Mars
MOON DAILY
Data from NASA's Cassini may explain Saturn's atmospheric mystery

 Why is NASA Sending Dragonfly to Titan

 New SwRI models reveal inner complexity of Saturn moon

 Huygens landing spin mystery solved
MOON DAILY
Mysteries of Uranus' oddities explained by Japanese astronomers

 Jupiter's Great Red Spot shrinking in size, not thickness

 Researchers find new minor planets beyond Neptune

 Ultraviolet instrument delivered for ESA's Jupiter mission
MOON DAILY
NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates arrive safely at ISS

 Bartolomeo connected to Columbus

 NASA, SpaceX team up for emergency egress exercise

 NASA astronaut scheduled for launch to space station Thursday
MOON DAILY
New DNA origami motor breaks speed record for nano machines

 Deep-sea osmolyte makes biomolecular machines heat-tolerant
MOON DAILY
Space Force announces its first pandemic-related launch delay

 Rocket Lab completes electron mid-air recovery test

 Pandemic delays New Zealand launch of three US Intel satellites

 Russia will cut space launch prices by 30 percent in response to SpaceX predatory pricing
MOON DAILY
Parachutes guide China's rocket debris safely to earth

 China to launch IoT communications satellites named after Wuhan

 China's experimental manned spaceship undergoes tests

 China's Long March-7A carrier rocket fails in maiden flight
MOON DAILY
Marine Corps fielding new body armor for troops

 L3Harris Technologies to modernize US capabilities to detect orbital objects

 Virus lockdown boosts South African virtual safari tours

 Now metal surfaces can be instant bacteria killers








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.