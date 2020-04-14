|
Japan plans to launch micro probe into lunar orbit using solid-fuel rocket
by Staff Writers
Tokyo (Sputnik) Apr 14, 2020
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is planning to launch a micro explorer to the Moon's orbit using a solid-fuel Epsilon rocket in the first half of the 2020s, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing an informed source.
The use of solid-fuel rockets in space exploration is not common, but compared to liquid propellants, it can make the process easier and cheaper.
Japan is trying to expand its presence in space and take part in lunar exploration by creating a simpler method to send a space probe, according to the Kyodo news agency.
The news outlet noted that past space missions to explore the moon organised by the Soviet Union and the United States used liquid propellant rockets.
Epsilon is the next-generation solid-fuel rocket that uses cutting-edge technologies for improved operational performance and reduced costs. The vehicle is equipped with an advanced board computer.
Source: RIA Novosti
