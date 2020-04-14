Japan plans to launch micro probe into lunar orbit using solid-fuel rocket



by Staff Writers



Tokyo (Sputnik) Apr 14, 2020



Epsilon is the next-generation solid-fuel rocket that uses cutting-edge technologies for improved operational performance and reduced costs. The vehicle is equipped with an advanced board computer.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is planning to launch a micro explorer to the Moon's orbit using a solid-fuel Epsilon rocket in the first half of the 2020s, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing an informed source.

The use of solid-fuel rockets in space exploration is not common, but compared to liquid propellants, it can make the process easier and cheaper.

Japan is trying to expand its presence in space and take part in lunar exploration by creating a simpler method to send a space probe, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The news outlet noted that past space missions to explore the moon organised by the Soviet Union and the United States used liquid propellant rockets.

Epsilon is the next-generation solid-fuel rocket that uses cutting-edge technologies for improved operational performance and reduced costs. The vehicle is equipped with an advanced board computer.

Source: RIA Novosti



Related Links

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com

Lunar Dreams and more





Thanks for being here;

We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.



With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.



Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.



If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution. SpaceDaily Contributor

$5 Billed Once





credit card or paypal

SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter

$5 Billed Monthly





paypal only



Washington DC (UPI) Apr 10, 2020

