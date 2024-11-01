Moon News
MOON DAILY
 NASA announces overhaul of Artemis lunar program amid technical delays

NASA announces overhaul of Artemis lunar program amid technical delays

By Miguel J Rodriguez Carrillo with Maggy Donaldson in New York
 Cape Canaveral (AFP) Feb 27, 2026
 NASA on Friday abruptly said it was shaking up its Artemis lunar program that has suffered multiple delays in recent years, a bid to ensure Americans can return to the Moon's surface by 2028.

That goal remains unchanged, but the US space agency is shifting its flight lineup to include a test mission before an eventual lunar landing to improve launch "muscle memory," NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said.

That strategic revision comes amid repeated delays to the Artemis 2 mission, which was originally due to take off as early as February, but now will not launch before April. It is meant to see the first flyby of the Moon in more than half a century.

Earlier this week that mission faced another setback when NASA rolled back its towering SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft off the launchpad to investigate problems and make necessary repairs.

The announced changes mean that Artemis 3, which was meant to send astronauts to the Moon's surface, will now have the different test goal of "rendezvous in low-Earth orbit" of at least one lunar lander.

The next phase, Artemis 4, will aim for a lunar landing in early 2028. Isaacman said he hoped that mission could be followed relatively quickly by a second landing within the year.

"We're not necessarily committing to launching two missions in 2028," he told a briefing, "but we want to have the opportunity to be able to do that."

- 'Back to basics' -

The announcement comes two days after NASA's independent Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel said in its annual report that the Artemis 3 Moon landing plan carried "significant risk" including for the number of "firsts" it was attempting.

The NASA chief said Friday speeding up the cadence of Artemis launches would allow for building more institutional knowledge in the model of the Apollo program, which originally put Americans on the Moon.

"Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, through the shuttle program -- I don't think it would surprise many of the folks in the room that our average launch cadence was closer to three months throughout all those programs, not three years," he said. "We need to start getting back to basics and moving in this direction."

"Launching every three years, your skills atrophy, you lose muscle memory."

Scott Pace, director of the Space Policy Insistute, told AFP at first glance it seemed Isaacman was "making some realistic and necessary decisions."

But Clayton Swope of the Center for Strategic and International Studies told AFP it left him with "a lot of question marks," namely in terms of both the SLS rocket or the SpaceX landing system being ready according to NASA's timeline.

Still, with the revised architecture, "you will potentially be buying down some risk that we would have carried all the way to the Moon had we gone straight to the Moon with the original plan," he said.

- 'Space race'? -

During his first term President Donald Trump announced he wanted Americans to once again set foot on the lunar surface.

NASA hopes to put humans back on the Moon as China forges ahead with its own effort, which is targeting 2030 at the latest for a first crewed mission.

China's uncrewed Chang'e 7 mission is expected to be launched in 2026 for an exploration of the Moon's south pole, and testing of its crewed spacecraft Mengzhou is also set to go ahead this year.

Queried on the so-called "space race," Isaacman said Friday that "I think competition is good."

"We're here talking to you about what is a common-sense approach to achieve the objective, whether we had a great rival in the running or not."

But delays to space travel are not uncommon -- and could also stem from the progress of NASA's private partners.

SpaceX and Blue Origin, the respective space companies of dueling billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, are contracted to develop lunar landers used in the Artemis program.

Both companies posted praise of NASA's plans on social media Friday.

"We're all in!" wrote Blue Origin on X, while SpaceX said it "shares the same goal as NASA of returning to the Moon with a permanent presence as expeditiously and safely as possible."

"Frequent human exploration flights help establish a sustainable presence for humans in space," SpaceX said.

mdo-cha/sms

ORION

Related Links
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MOON DAILY
Chang'e-6 farside samples reshape lunar impact history
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 16, 2026
 Scientists from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the CAS Aerospace Information Research Institute, and collaborating institutions have used samples from China's Chang'e-6 mission to revise the long-standing lunar crater chronology model. The new analysis relies on material collected from the far side of the Moon and complementary remote sensing imagery to test whether impact histories differ between the near and far hemispheres. The team reports tha ... read more
MOON DAILY
Mars relay orbiter seen as backbone for future exploration

 Curiosity Blog, Sols 4798-4803: Back for More Science

 UAE extends Mars probe mission until 2028

 Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought
MOON DAILY
Titan may have formed in a giant impact between ancient Saturn moons

 Enceladus waves shape Saturn space weather

 Titan interior study points to thick slushy ice shell instead of global ocean
MOON DAILY
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
MOON DAILY
International crew arrives at space station

 Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on

 International crew takes off for space station

 Sophie Adenot, the second French woman to fly to space
MOON DAILY
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
MOON DAILY
Exolaunch to deploy five satellites on Spectrum mission from Norway

 New Wenchang lunar pad completes first Long March 10 test

 Vietnam licenses Musk's satellite internet firm Starlink

 Latvian startup advances nuclear-fueled power for satellites and future Moon missions
MOON DAILY
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
MOON DAILY
Top Chinese gaming companies continue to challenge

 Light based computing module aims to cut AI power demand

 Valen array advances multi-mission sensing tech

 KSAT prepares Hyperion in orbit relay test for satellite data


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - SpaceDaily.com. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters