Moon News
MOON DAILY
 True Anomaly expands Jackal spacecraft operations to GEO and lunar space
illustration only
True Anomaly expands Jackal spacecraft operations to GEO and lunar space
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 10, 2025

True Anomaly Inc., a leader in developing advanced defense-focused space technologies, has unveiled plans to extend the operational envelope of its Jackal Autonomous Orbital Vehicle (AOV) to geosynchronous orbit (GEO) and Cislunar space. The move positions Jackal as a front-runner in the evolving domain of orbital defense and maneuver warfare beyond low Earth orbit (LEO).

In domains where conflict shapes technological imperatives, generic satellite platforms often fall short. True Anomaly has taken a divergent path, purpose-designing Jackal for dynamic, threat-driven operations. From inception, the Jackal AOV has been engineered as a multi-role spacecraft with a modular design, enabling agile maneuvering, system survivability, and dominance across orbital regimes. Rather than iterate on existing satellite models, the company set out to create a next-generation spacecraft capable of redefining space superiority.

"When coming out of the military, we knew Jackal had to be designed and built differently than what we had in our toolkit," said Even Rogers, CEO and co-founder of True Anomaly. "We needed an asymmetric advantage-a spacecraft that emphasized maneuverability, scalability, and flexibility-that could operate in all orbits and across mission types. Jackal is the capability I wish I had access to as an active-duty space operations officer, and that's what we are building at True Anomaly. Beyond LEO, GEO and Cislunar are obvious extensions of the Jackal platform and represent critical domains within the space superiority mission set."

The strategic significance of GEO lies in its unmatched utility for global communications, surveillance, and persistent observation. To ensure leadership in this high-value orbit, True Anomaly is emphasizing the need for a reliable, responsive presence. Jackal is tailored to deliver precisely that, offering capabilities that align with evolving defense requirements in GEO.

In the context of Cislunar space, True Anomaly anticipates that as lunar development intensifies, so too will the risks to infrastructure and assets. A secure lunar economy hinges on a dependable orbital framework, and Jackal's high delta-v, high-thrust profile makes it well-suited for this environment. Cislunar space also offers key military and logistical advantages, including optimal launch vectors and defensive positioning opportunities.

Jackal's relevance stems not just from its propulsion and hardware capabilities, but also from its intelligent architecture. The vehicle's Mosaic software core enables frequent over-the-air updates, empowering operators to deploy new functions without recalling spacecraft. This fusion of shared hardware components and a software-centric upgrade model enhances production scalability and allows continuous evolution of the Jackal fleet. Customers benefit from an agile platform that minimizes costs while maximizing adaptability and mission readiness.

Related Links
 True Anomaly
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MOON DAILY
Differences in lunar space weathering revealed by farside samples
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Apr 10, 2025
 This study, led by Dr. XIAN Haiyang and Dr. ZHU Jianxi from the Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, presents groundbreaking findings from the Chang'e-6 lunar mission. On June 25, 2024, Chang'e-6 achieved the first successful return of samples from the Moon's farside. Following earlier contributions to the Chang'e-5 program, Dr. Xian was selected in August 2024 to analyze the initial batch of Chang'e-6 material. These samples provide the first direct evidence from t ... read more
MOON DAILY
How to engineer microbes to enable us to live on Mars

 A step closer to Martian habitability as lichens endure simulated surface conditions

 A step closer to Martian survival as lichens endure harsh red planet conditions

 Martian dust may endanger astronaut health during surface missions
MOON DAILY
Tidal energy data aids SwRI scientists in unraveling Titan's composition and orbital shifts

 SwRI experiments validate theories about Titan's atmospheric sustainability
MOON DAILY
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt

 NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist

 Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
MOON DAILY
Trump's NASA chief pick says will 'prioritize' Mars mission

 Hera spacecraft trials autonomous navigation during Mars encounter

 Existing laws offer pathway to prevent warfare in space

 ISS National Lab unveils startup accelerator to drive innovation in orbit
MOON DAILY
MOON DAILY
SpaceX launches next round of Internet satellites from California

 Amazon satellite launch scrubbed due to weather

 ISRO advances nextgen rocket power with successful semi cryogenic engine test

 ISRO completes extended plasma thruster test for future satellite propulsion
MOON DAILY
Microbial profile mapped aboard China space station

 China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04

 China highlights major strides in moon research and exploration

 Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science
MOON DAILY
Sierra Space teams with Honda and Tec-Masters for ISS clean energy test

 Honda to test renewable tech in space soon

 A football field of archives shaped the identity of the Royal Observatory

 How Altegrio is Redefining AI Development Services
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.