True Anomaly expands Jackal spacecraft operations to GEO and lunar space

In domains where conflict shapes technological imperatives, generic satellite platforms often fall short. True Anomaly has taken a divergent path, purpose-designing Jackal for dynamic, threat-driven operations. From inception, the Jackal AOV has been engineered as a multi-role spacecraft with a modular design, enabling agile maneuvering, system survivability, and dominance across orbital regimes. Rather than iterate on existing satellite models, the company set out to create a next-generation spacecraft capable of redefining space superiority.
"When coming out of the military, we knew Jackal had to be designed and built differently than what we had in our toolkit," said Even Rogers, CEO and co-founder of True Anomaly. "We needed an asymmetric advantage-a spacecraft that emphasized maneuverability, scalability, and flexibility-that could operate in all orbits and across mission types. Jackal is the capability I wish I had access to as an active-duty space operations officer, and that's what we are building at True Anomaly. Beyond LEO, GEO and Cislunar are obvious extensions of the Jackal platform and represent critical domains within the space superiority mission set."
The strategic significance of GEO lies in its unmatched utility for global communications, surveillance, and persistent observation. To ensure leadership in this high-value orbit, True Anomaly is emphasizing the need for a reliable, responsive presence. Jackal is tailored to deliver precisely that, offering capabilities that align with evolving defense requirements in GEO.
In the context of Cislunar space, True Anomaly anticipates that as lunar development intensifies, so too will the risks to infrastructure and assets. A secure lunar economy hinges on a dependable orbital framework, and Jackal's high delta-v, high-thrust profile makes it well-suited for this environment. Cislunar space also offers key military and logistical advantages, including optimal launch vectors and defensive positioning opportunities.
Jackal's relevance stems not just from its propulsion and hardware capabilities, but also from its intelligent architecture. The vehicle's Mosaic software core enables frequent over-the-air updates, empowering operators to deploy new functions without recalling spacecraft. This fusion of shared hardware components and a software-centric upgrade model enhances production scalability and allows continuous evolution of the Jackal fleet. Customers benefit from an agile platform that minimizes costs while maximizing adaptability and mission readiness.
