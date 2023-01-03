|
ispace executes second orbital control maneuver
by Staff Writers
Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jan 03, 2023
ispace reports that its HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander has successfully carried out its second orbital control maneuver in accordance with its mission operations plan.
The maneuver was carried out shortly after midnight on Jan. 2, 2023 (Japan Standard Time) and operations were managed from ispace's mission control center located in Nihonbashi, Tokyo. This orbital control maneuver is the second maneuver to occur while the lander has been traveling to the moon. The first orbital control maneuver was completed on December 15, 2022.
The second maneuver was carried out at a greater distance from Earth and lasted for a longer period than the first maneuver, verifying the company's capability to carry out orbital maneuvers under various conditions.
As of Jan. 2, 2023, the lander has traveled approximately 1.24 million kilometers from the Earth and is scheduled to be at its farthest point of approximately 1.4 million km from the Earth by Jan. 20, 2023. Once the lander reaches its farthest point from Earth, a third orbital control maneuver may be performed, depending on its navigational status.
Since its launch on Dec. 11, 2022, the lander has maintained stable navigation in accordance with the mission plan. Once the lander has navigated deep space for one month, it will have achieved Mission 1 Milestone Success 5, at which an announcement is expected to be made.
Further updates about the status of the lander continue to be made on social media.
Mission 1 Milestones
Recognizing the possibility of an anomaly during the mission, the results will be weighed and evaluated against the criteria and incorporated into future missions already in development between now and 2025.
Mission 2 and Mission 3, which also will contribute to NASA's Artemis Program, will further improve the maturity of ispace's technology and business model.
Future announcements on progress of milestone achievement are expected to be released once attained.
