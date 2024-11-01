Astrobotic to build lunar wheel for Italian habitation module

The new contract follows Thales Alenia Space's agreement with the Italian Space Agency to carry out the preliminary design phase of the pressurized Multi-Purpose Habitation module, including demonstration of key enabling technologies needed for surface deployment. Within this framework, Astrobotic is responsible for the complete wheel system that will allow the habitation element to move across the Moon's terrain during long-term surface operations at the lunar south pole, reinforcing cooperation between United States and European partners on sustained lunar presence.
Astrobotic's Wheel Assembly is engineered to provide reliable mobility over uneven and challenging lunar terrain while minimizing overall system mass. The design combines a robust structural layout with flexible elements that adapt to varying surface conditions, using lightweight tensioned cables to connect the wheel hub to the rim to achieve high strength with reduced weight. Flexible tread components help the wheel conform to the lunar surface, improving traction, reducing wear, and enabling both strong grip on slopes and loose regolith and smooth, efficient motion during nominal driving.
The company is drawing directly on its earlier lunar mobility work, including wheel designs created for the Astrobotic Mobility Platform rover, and scaling that experience to meet the larger size, loading, reliability, and service life demands of the habitation module. The wheel system is specified to operate reliably over a mission life of up to 10 years and across the full driving distance expected for the module as it relocates and maneuvers on the surface. This long service life requirement drives attention to durability, redundancy, and performance margins in the mechanical and structural configuration.
Environmental constraints at the lunar south pole also shape the wheel architecture. Special materials and structural features are selected to limit heat loss from the vehicle in shadowed regions, helping to reduce the power required to keep critical systems within operational temperature ranges. The wheel assembly must withstand the complete mission profile, from launch and transit through landing and extended surface operations, while enduring temperature extremes, radiation exposure, abrasive dust, and repeated mechanical loading on varied terrain.
Astrobotic will apply its established engineering, analysis, and verification processes to mature the wheel assembly from concept to a system expected to evolve into a flight-ready configuration. The effort includes design iteration, prototyping, testing, and qualification steps aligned with human-rated surface infrastructure requirements. The company aims to demonstrate high confidence in performance before integration with the Multi-Purpose Habitation module.
"For more than 16 years, Astrobotic has been focused on enabling mobility on the Moon, developing the systems needed to move, work, and operate reliably in one of the most challenging environments imaginable," said Robert Rolley, Astrobotic's Systems Architect. The firm views the new contract as a continuation of its longstanding emphasis on lunar mobility technologies, now extending from smaller robotic platforms to infrastructure-scale applications.
Astrobotic highlights the program as an example of international collaboration in lunar exploration, pairing its experience in mobility solutions with Thales Alenia Space Italia's leadership in habitation systems. "This program highlights the strength of international cooperation in lunar exploration," an Astrobotic spokesperson said. "By combining Astrobotic's experience in lunar mobility with Thales Alenia Space Italia's leadership in habitation systems, we are contributing to a shared vision for long-duration operations on the Moon."
The Wheel Assembly solution is positioned as a key contributor to enabling safe and reliable mobility for future lunar infrastructure assets. As surface systems become more complex and operations extend in duration, such mobility capabilities are expected to play a central role in deploying, repositioning, and supporting habitat modules and other infrastructure at the Moon's south polar regions.
Related Links
Astrobotic
Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4798-4803: Back for More Science
Mars relay orbiter seen as backbone for future exploration
UAE extends Mars probe mission until 2028
Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought
Titan may have formed in a giant impact between ancient Saturn moons
Enceladus waves shape Saturn space weather
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean
Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
A Plan B for space? On the risks of concentrating national space power in private hands
Photonic crystal concept advances laser light sail propulsion
Books About Space for Future Astronomers
Tourism on hold as Middle East war casts uncertainty
|
Ultrafast thermal detector pushes gigahertz performance frontier
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
GMV to deliver new UK launch monitoring algorithms for NSpOC
PLD Space lands 180m euro boost to advance global launch services
Japan startup's space rocket fails for third time
New Wenchang lunar pad completes first Long March 10 test
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
CesiumAstro buys Vidrovr to embed AI across satellite communications
After oil, US moves to secure access to Venezuelan minerals
Behind Space Innovation The Growing Role of Outsourcing Services
Two step reactive sintering boosts zirconium carbide ceramic performance
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters