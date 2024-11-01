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 Recycled sewage turns lunar regolith into crop soil
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Recycled sewage turns lunar regolith into crop soil

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 30, 2026
 Researchers explore recycling plant and human waste into fertilizer to transform barren moon and Mars surfaces into fertile fields for extraterrestrial agriculture. Their work appears in ACS Earth and Space Chemistry.

"In lunar and Martian outposts, organic wastes will be key to generating healthy, productive soils," explains Harrison Coker, the first author on the study. "By weathering simulant soils from the moon and Mars with organic waste streams, it was revealed that many essential plant nutrients can be harvested from surface minerals."

Moon and Mars surfaces consist of dusty, rocky regolith unsuitable for plant growth. Scientists at NASA's Kennedy Space Center develop bioregenerative life support systems, or BLiSS, using bioreactors and filters to convert artificial sewage into nutrient-dense solution.

They mixed BLiSS effluent with simulated lunar or Martian regolith and shook the mixtures for 24 hours. The weathered simulants released large amounts of essential plant nutrients like sulfur, calcium, magnesium and other metals when interacting with water or BLiSS solutions.

Microscope analysis showed weathered features: tiny pits in lunar simulant and nanoparticles covering Martian simulant. These changes reduce the abrasiveness of sharp minerals, advancing toward soil-like material.

Actual lunar and Martian regolith differs from simulants, requiring more tests. The research offers key insights for sustaining human colonies in space. Funding came from NASA Space Technology Graduate Research Opportunities and Mars Campaign Office.

Research Report:Lunar and Martian Regolith Simulants Desorb and Weather after Exposure to Bioregenerative Life Support System Effluent

Related Links
 American Chemical Society
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

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